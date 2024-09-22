Menu Explore
Diljit Dosanjh reacts after a concertgoer throws phone at him during Paris show. Watch what he did next

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 22, 2024 03:02 PM IST

In a video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen stopping his performance on his popular song Patiala Peg after the mobile lands on the stage.

A concertgoer hurled his smartphone at Diljit Dosanjh during the Paris show of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The Punjabi performer's calm and composed response towards the incident is winning hearts online. (Also Read | Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh adds another show in Delhi, to perform in Jaipur and Mumbai too)

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Paris.


In a video purportedly doing rounds on social media, Diljit can be seen stopping his performance on his popular song Patiala Peg after the mobile lands on the stage. The singer then went on to pick it up and spoke to the fan who allegedly threw the smartphone towards him.

"Take care of your phone, paaji. Don't do this. Don't ruin the moment. Don't do this s***. I love you, brother. I love you too but why would you break your phone? I love you, I love you so much but don't do this s***," Diljit said on the mic.

He later took off the jacket he was wearing for the show and tossed it in the air towards the fan.

The Punjabi singer is currently doing his international shows as a part of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. He will perform in Birmingham, the UK, on Sunday.

Diljit will visit India next month and will perform shows from October 26 to December 29 across Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
