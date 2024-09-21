Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh adds another show in Delhi, to perform in Jaipur and Mumbai too

Amid the growing craze for India leg of Dil-Luminati, singer Diljit Dosanjh gave a surprise to all his fans by adding another show in Delhi, and introducing two more city to his scheduled tour. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares Delhi Police's creative warning against fraudulent ticket sale of his concert tickets Diljit Dosanjh is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024.(Instagram)

Diljit’s treat

On Saturday, Diljit took to Instagram to make the surprise announcement. It comes after he wreaked havoc across India with the tickets of his Dil-Luminati Tour getting sold out in all cities within minutes of them going live. A section of social media users also slammed him for the high price of the tickets.

Now, he will be performing another show in Delhi, and will also take the tour to Jaipur and Mumbai. He has not shared any other information about the shows yet.

“SURPRISE 🇮🇳 DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote while sharing several pictures of himself.

Fans excited

The announcement has got the fans excited, who are hoping to get tickets this time. “Finally Jaipur ka hi kuch karna padega ab (Now, I have to do something for the Jaipur date),” wrote one user.

One comment read, “Excited for Jaipur”, with another sharing, “Delhiiii day 2 (heart emoji)”.

“Thanku thanku... hopefully we get tkts this time” wrote one user, with another comment reading, “Thank you jatta for organising 2nd day in Delhi”.

“I’ve manifested this day,” read one comment, with another reading, “If love has face !! Thank u will take off and book tickets this time”

About Dil-Luminati Tour India

Diljit said he is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets.

The India leg will start in Delhi on October 26, followed by Delhi on October 26, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29.

More about the tour

Diljit is currently doing the Dil-Luminati Tour across the US, Canada, and Europe. He's already performed across the US and Canada. He was even greeted personally by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Toronto concert. His Dil-Luminati tour established him as an international icon.