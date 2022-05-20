Ed Sheeran welcomes ‘another beautiful baby girl’ with wife Cherry Seaborn, posts cute pic to make announcement

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have secretly welcomed the couple's second child together, a daughter. He revealed the news in a surprise announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday. Fans and friends congratulated the musician on becoming a father for the second time. Also Read| Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19: 'Apologies to anyone I've let down'

Ed shared a cute picture of white baby socks placed on a blanket to reveal that he and Cherry have become parents to another baby girl. He wrote in the caption, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The post was a complete surprise for fans as there were no hints that Ed and Cherry are set to become parents again. On his post, several fans commented, "What," while others offered congratulations. A fan wrote, "Congrats Ed!! Can't wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her."

Ed Sheeran has welcomed his second child.

Ed's spokesperson said that the musician will take out some time to spend with his newborn daughter before he heads back on tour. The representative told The Sun, "Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine. They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour. We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."

Ed and Cherry had welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in September 2020. They had announced her birth in a similar manner by sharing a picture of a pair of socks.

Ed and Cherry, who were childhood friends and high-school classmates in Sheffield, England before they started dating in 2015, have been married since January 2019. They kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Ed had revealed in a rare interview with People that they reconnected at singer Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party in 2015.

