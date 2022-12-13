Elon Musk booed on stage at Dave Chappelle's show, comedian defends him: 'People booing had terrible seats’

Billionaire and new Twitter owner Elon Musk joined comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at his show in San Francisco on Sunday. Wearing a t-shirt that said ‘I love Twitter’, the billionaire was booed by the audience for several minutes. Dave tried to take it all in his stride by joking about it, saying those who were booing had terrible seats or were the ones fired by Elon Musk. Also read: Elon Musk shares how The Simpsons had 'predicted' his takeover of Twitter in 2015

As a section of the audience stared booing Elon Musk, he said, “tough road ahead sounds like.” Dave joked, “Sounds like some of those people you fired. All you people booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats. All coming from way up there, them last-minute non planning.”

Elon again asked Dave, “what should I say?” and he replied, “Don't say nothing. It will only spoil the moment. Do you hear that sound Elon? That's the sound of pending civil unrest.”

As a video from the show went viral on social media despite cameras not being allowed, many called out Dave for humiliating his own audience. A person commented on a video, “Dave really called his own audience a peanut gallery with no sense of irony.” Another reacted, “What happened to Chappelle? #bye.” A comment read, “So Dave goes on to make it seem like everyone is just jealous because they cant afford better seats. Way to make a classist statement from a comedian who once didn’t have a dollar to his name.”

Another person responded, “Yeah they are booing at the back because they are not rich like you, which means they usually care about the world and how these billionaires can ruin it (even more).” A comment also read, “Dave might as well should’ve said “he’s one of the richest people on earth…what have you done?” like the musk chads do to defend him. Instead talks s**t on fans in s**ty seats there to see him.”

Elon Musk has been dealing with mixed reactions ever since he overtook Twitter which was followed by mass layoffs and restoration of several blocked accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

