EXO confirms comeback in July with new album, fans say ‘Our kings are back’

EXO members are all set to mark their comeback next month. Their agency SM Entertainment confirmed the same on Friday and revealed that a full-length album will be out on July 10. EXO consists of nine members-- Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Also read: Kai will begin military service next week ahead of EXO's album release

About EXO

EXO was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. Their comeback album will be their first group release in the last two years. Their last release was a special album DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING in 2021.

The most popular songs of EXO are Don't Fight The Feeling (2021), Love Shot (2018), Obsession (2019), Tempo (2018), Ko Ko Bop (2017), Power (2017), Lotto (2016) and For Life (2016) among many more.

EXO confirms comeback

Confirming the news of EXO's comeback, the group's agency told Soompi, "EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they’ve worked hard on the album, the promotions will proceed as planned, and the detailed schedule will be released soon.” EXO's upcoming album is also expected to feature Kai, who enlisted in the military all of a sudden last month.

Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen's lawsuit

Besides Kai, members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen are also going to be a part of the group's album despite their ongoing issues with SM Entertainment. The three members had opted for termination of their contract with the company. Responding to it, the agency suspected a third party behind their decision. In a statement, they dismissed the claims of members and the basis of their contract termination.

While Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen have taken the legal route against SM, they had previously assured fans that they will be working together and will remain a part of EXO, even if not with SM Entertainment. In their statements, they had said, "We would never betray [the EXO] members and will prioritize EXO in any situation.”

Fans react to EXO's comeback

Meanwhile, the news of EXO's comeback has left fans excited on Twitter. One of them wrote, “The long awaited comeback… our kings are coming.” “The parents of K-pop are coming to stop everyone in July,” added another. Yet another said, “Kings are coming back! They'll show how K-pop is done.”

