EXO's Sehun reveals military enlistment date in a heartfelt letter to fans, ‘Farewell Maknae’

On December 13, EXO's Sehun officially announced his enlistment date, marking him as the final member of the group to fulfill mandatory military service. The maknae of the group shared a heartfelt handwritten letter with fans, detailing his enlistment plans and feelings. EXO-Ls can now anticipate a full reunion in 2025, with the assurance that all members will have completed their duties.

Sehun Military Announcement(SM Ent)

Sehun embraces duty, pens a touching letter to EXO-Ls

Nostalgia sweeps through as fans share past clips of Sehun seeking advice from his hyungs about military duty, and now, he is embarking on his journey. In his letter, he revealed that he would be starting his service on December 21 and apologized for the delayed announcement to EXO-Ls.

In a Weverse post, Sehun wrote “I hope everyone is in good health. I'm reaching out today because I have something to share.Starting from December 21, I will be entering military service. I apologize for informing EXO-L about this at a later time.”

The Love Shot singer clarified that he has been prioritizing self-reflection in recent days, making it more suitable for him to express his thoughts through a letter rather than addressing the situation publicly. “Recently, I've been dedicating time to self-reflection and taking care of myself in solitude. This is why I'm conveying my thoughts through this letter instead of being physically present before you. I appreciate everyone who shows concern for me, and I hope you understand my current inability to greet you in person.”

The K-pop idol concluded his letter with “I hope everyone stays healthy until the day we meet again. I will also come back in good health. Thank you.”

EXO members' military status

Prior to Sehun, Kai enlisted in May this year. Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun have completed their military service and returned. EXO debuted in year 2012 under SM Entertainment. Initially, the group consisted of twelve boys and consisted of multiple sub units. But, as of now the group stand strong with nine member including: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.