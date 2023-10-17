EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol leaving SM Entertainment? Agency reacts

SM Entertainment has issued a statement denying speculations of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol parting ways with the agency. Reports claimed that the K-pop idols will be pursuing individual careers under a new agency. EXO consists of nine members--Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Also read: EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October after three years of marriage EXO’s Sehun And Chanyeol were rumoured to be parting ways with their agency.

Sehun and Chanyeol VS SM Entertainment

As quoted by Soompi, SM Entertainment shared, "It is not true that Chanyeol and Sehun have moved to a new agency. The contracts that EXO members signed with SM Entertainment at the end of last year remain valid, and EXO activities will continue to proceed under SM Entertainment.”

On Tuesday, SBS Entertainment News reported about Sehun and Chanyeol's alleged new agency. It reported that the two EXO members have signed new contracts with an agency, founded by Jung Hoon Hak who is the ex-CEO of the agency iHO. The same report also claimed that Sehun and Chanyeol have reached a mutual agreement with SM Entertainment in order to be able to pursue personal activities via the new alleged company. Reportedly they will also remain involved in group activities of EXO under SM Entertainment.

Talking about it, SM Entertainment also clarified in the same statement, "However, in regards to the members’ individual activities, we have conditionally allowed them to proceed through their own established companies if they wish, within the terms of their existing exclusive contracts with SM.”

Previous controversy

Earlier in the year, members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin landed in a legal battle against the agency after they filed a joint lawsuit, seeking the termination of their contracts. While both parties accused each other of several things, SM Entertainment and EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin resolved their dispute.

Everything about EXO

EXO is a Korean-Chinese boy group which was formed in 2011. They debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012. Currently, there are nine members, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Originally it had twelve members.

EXO's first album was XOXO, released in 2013. They got their breakthrough with their single, Growl. In July this year, the group marked their comeback with their seventh album, Exist. Currently, Kai is enlisted in the military while Lay is in China for his solo activities.

