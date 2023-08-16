EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October after three years of marriage

EXO singer Chen is all set to finally hold an official wedding ceremony this year in October and has confirmed reports of the same. He announced his marriage and the news of his now-wife's pregnancy back in 2020 and shook his fans. Over three years of their marriage, the couple will be walking down the aisle, which Chen's agency SM Entertainment said was delayed due to reasons. Also read: EXO confirms comeback in July with new album EXO singer Chen will be getting married following a ceremony after 3 years of his private marriage.

Earlier in the day, a report of Spotv News, Chen will be holding a wedding ceremony with his wife in October. Responding to the claims, Chen's agency shared in a statement, as per Soompi, "Chen is going to hold a wedding ceremony, which has been delayed due to circumstances, in October.” Meanwhile, they are yet confirm the official ceremony date. However, it's going to be a star-studded event, most likely in a lavish property of Seoul, South Korea.

EXO's Chen shared the news of his marriage on January 13 in 2020. He also announced that his the-then girlfriend was pregnant. They reportedly hosted a private ceremony which was attended by both of their families. They had their child, a daughter on April 29 in the same year. On January 19 last year, the couple welcomed their second child. The singer has been quite private about his family and personal life.

Chen is a part of EXO. The K-pop group consisting of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, recently marked their comeback with their seventh studio album, Exist, on July 10, 2023. Exist is their first album to be promoted as a seven-member group, as Kai is currently enlisted in the mandatory military service and member Lay is busy with the promotion of his solo activities in China.

Previously, Chen was in the news after he along with Baekhyun and Xiumin filed a petition seeking the termination of their contract with SM Entertainment. They requested ‘clear and transparent records’ of their earnings. But, SM Entertainment allegedly refused to do so and both parties engaged in a legal dispute, which they later said was resolved between them ahead of the group's comeback. EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012.

