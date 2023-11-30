Fans elated as they notice Travis Kelce's mom listening to Taylor Swift music in new video: ‘Mama Kelce is the best!’

Fans can’t keep calm after Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother, shared a video on Instagram with Taylor Swift’s song playing in the background. The video gives her followers a look inside her two-bedroom suite in the Celebrity Cruise ship. Taylor’s ‘The 1’ can be heard playing in the background.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Donna is speaking over the music, but fans noticed Taylor’s song playing. Many elated followers took to the comment section to appreciate Mama Kelce. “Come tour my room on the inaugural sail of the @celebritycruises Ascent,” Donna captioned the video.

“Not Mama Kelce listening to Taylor Swift’s “The 1”,” one user commented. “Featuring background music by her future daughter-in-law!” one user wrote, while another said, “But she's listening to "the 1" yasss momma K! You're getting into the good stuff”. “I hear Tay!” one user said, while another wrote, “this is such a mom video, i couldn’t love this more if i tried”.

“with folklore in the background! WE LOVE YOU MAMA KELCE!” one user said, while another wrote, “Just when I thought I couldn't love Mama Kelce more, now she's listening to my favorite album. Mama Kelce is the best!” “I hear Taylor too! Mama Kelce you are awesome!” said one user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor is now prepared for a weeks-long stay with Travis. “Taylor's still smitten with Travis,” a Swift insider said, according to the Daily Mail. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A source also told the news outlet PEOPLE in the past that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”