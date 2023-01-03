Fans find similarities between Besharam Rang and Sajjad Ali's old song as Pak singer shares video: I was reminded of my…

Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali shared a video as he said he was reminded of his old song after listening to a new track recently. Taking to Instagram last week, Sajjad posted a clip in which he sang his song, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Fans however found similarities between his song and Besharam Rang from Pathaan. But the singer didn't take the name of the track which reminded him of his song. (Also Read | After Vivek Agnihotri's reaction to Besharam Rang, Twitter reminds him of his 'erotic thriller')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video started with Sajjad saying in Hindi, "I was listening to music on YouTube from some new films. I was reminded of one of my old songs from 25-26 years ago. Let me sing it for you." As a person played the tune, he sang several lines from Ab Ke Hum Bichare.

Sajjad captioned the post, "After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!" Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Besharam sounds like this..." Another fan said, "This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comment also read, "Sounds like kisi nazar, raag bhairavi no one has a copyright." An Instagram user said, "Bollywood should better pay royalty." A social media user pointed out, "But this is the gazal of legendary Mehdi Hassan Saab." "I knew I heard that composition somewhere. You are a legend sir," said another person.

Besharam Rang has been facing challenges since the song released last month. The song has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing in Spain. A sequence in the song showing Deepika Padukone in an orange bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The track has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, sung by Shilpa Rao with lyrics by Kumaar. The censor board has now directed the makers to implement some "changes" in the movie, including its songs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan found itself battling controversy with a section of the people calling for a boycott of the film. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also features John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh, who will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON