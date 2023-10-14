Fans go gaga over surprising BTS V-Jimin X Simpsons crossover at Taehyung's first fan meet

BTS member Jimin made a surprise appearance at fellow bandmate V's solo fanmeet held at Kyunghee University in Seoul. The event, which took place on October 14, turned into an unforgettable evening filled with music, games, and cherished moments between the two best friends.

V, who recently made waves with his solo debut album Layover, organized his first solo fanmeet, and the night was made even more special with Jimin's unexpected arrival.(X/KnjMyLife)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V, who recently made waves with his solo debut album Layover, organized his first solo fanmeet, and the night was made even more special with Jimin's unexpected arrival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo, often called besties, took the stage and charmed the audience with their camaraderie. They not only played games but also showcased their musical talents by performing their song, "Friends," much to the delight of the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One lucky fan, dressed as Bart Simpson, had the chance to play ping pong with the dynamic duo, creating a memory that will surely be cherished forever. Fans on social media couldn't contain their excitement, with one X user exclaiming, "BART SIMPSON WON IN LIFE I CAN'T EVEN MAKE THIS UP LMFAO!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the fanmeet, Jimin and V teased fans with the prospect of new music. Jimin playfully scolded V, hinting at a collaboration, stating, "if you say so then you really have to do it, now he just keeps talking about it, you really have to do it alright? A NEW VMIN SONG?!!"

Also Read | 10 times BTS Jimin and V aka Taehyung's friendship made us yearn for our soulmate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jimin, who made his solo debut earlier this year with the album FACE, has been actively involved in various musical projects. Besides his music career, he has been recognized as the house ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

V, who debuted solo with Layover on September 8, has been making headlines not just for his music but also for his endeavours in the fashion world. While there's no official announcement about a new 'VMIN' song, one thing is for sure: if these two actually decide to collaborate on a new song, it will definitely take over ARMY's hearts, much like V's first solo fan meet.