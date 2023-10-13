All these years of stanning the South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys or BTS yet nothing hooks us deeper and keeps us more emotionally invested like the maknae line, especially the friendship between BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin, which is not only heartwarming but also serves as an inspiration for many fans or BTS ARMY. This is because Vmin's friendship transcends their professional collaboration and is a beautiful example of a deep and genuine connection that resonates with anyone who yearns for a soulmate and a friend who truly understands and supports them.ae, Vmin, BTS ARMY 10 times BTS Jimin and V aka Taehyung's friendship made us yearn for our soulmate (Photo by Twitter/goohopes/healwithtae)

On Jimin's 28th birthday this Friday, here are 10 moments when his bond with his soulmate made us yearn for a deep connection like ChimChim and TaeTae:

Supportive Stage Presence: Whether through synchronised dance moves or harmonious vocals, Taehyung and Jimin's on-stage chemistry is electric and their performances radiate with trust and camaraderie. Behind-the-Scenes Playfulness: Their playful antics and inside jokes shared on and off-camera reveal a genuine and lighthearted friendship that fans adore.

3. Emotional Support: They're there for each other during tough times, comforting one another and lending a shoulder to lean on, which showcases the depth of their friendship.

4. Shared Hobbies and Interests: Common interests, such as photography and exploring new places, have strengthened their bond and are relatable to fans who yearn for a like-minded soulmate.

Surprising Gifts: Jimin once gifted Taehyung a necklace with a special meaning, demonstrating how thoughtful gestures can make a friendship even more meaningful while V once saved up money to gift Jimin a Gucci sweater which is soulmate was seen wearing repeatedly.

6. Unwavering Trust: The mutual trust between Taehyung and Jimin is palpable. Fans yearn for the kind of trust that allows them to be their authentic selves with their soulmates.

7. Encouragement and Motivation: They motivate and inspire each other to reach their fullest potential, a dynamic that many admire and seek in their own relationships.

8. Shared Dreams: Both share dreams and aspirations and they encourage each other to chase those dreams, which resonates with anyone yearning for a supportive partner in their life journey.

9. Endearing Nicknames: Taehyung's nickname for Jimin, "ChimChim," and Jimin's nickname for Taehyung, "TaeTae," highlight the affection and fondness they have for each other.

10. Expressions of Love: Whether through song lyrics or heartfelt social media posts, Taehyung and Jimin openly express their love and appreciation for each other, reminding fans of the power of vocalising emotions in friendships or any relationship for that matter.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!