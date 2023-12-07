Fans hail STRAY KIDS' Felix as ‘the main event’ as he attends GQ Night in Korea

Felix, a member of the South Korean boy band STRAY KIDS, recently shot a fashion film video for GQ Korea, along with becoming the first fourth-generation K-pop idol to be bestowed with the title of Man of the Year in 2023 for its December issue.

Fans hailed the arrival of the K-pop icon as ‘the main event,’ as his entry accompanied the numerous flashes of camera.

The 23-year-old singer donned an all-black ensemble, with a black jacket and leather pants, over a white shirt. Additionally, he carried a red Louis Vitton bag, matching the theme of the event. His blonde hair was styled back.

“LEE FELIX THE MAIN EVENT” gushed a fan on X.

"Aww Felix got shy on the GQ red carpet, his flustered smile is so cute 😭" gushed another, adding a clip of the singer posing for the camera.

“Look how he carries himself. His aura is so strong and he is so nice, charming and polite 😭 the star power is unmatched,” added another.

Felix carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, to the GQ Night has an additional meaning. The Deep End singer recently became the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

He is also reported to be ranked as the first celebrity to have increased the earned media value for the brand, with only three of his posts following his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men pre-fall fashion show held in Hong Kong.

Felix is reported to have increased sales by $6.2 million for the brand.

"LEE FELIX MAN OF THE YEAR AND LOUIS VUITTON AMBASSADOR" wrote a fan on X.

“Shaking the industry, quaking reality, making it iconic!!! 🔥💙” added another, commending the singer's success this year.

As for the band, they recently released their new album, Rock-Star and fans have been streaming and gushing about it's lead track, LALALALA.

