Fans remember Sidhu Moose Wala as video of him from Afsana Khan's wedding surfaces: 'He was like her brother'. Watch

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people, including the deceased singer. Now, a video of Sidhu from Punjabi singer Afsana Khan and Saajz's wedding feativity has been shared online. Afsana and singer Saajz tied the knot earlier this year in February. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala last rites today amid huge crowds, tight security

In the video, Sidhu is seen entering a venue with Afsana. He later sings for her and Saajz on the stage. In another part of the clip, Sidhu is seen posing with Afsana and Saajz as they sat together on a sofa.

One fan commented, “The legend will always stay in our hearts." While one wrote, “He was like a brother to her" another one wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Afsana has shared a picture with Sidhu in her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Afsana is seen hugging Sidhu. She captioned the Story, “Oh god! Please give my brother back. I don't have anyone else.” Afsana and Sidhu have previously collaborated for a song in 2019.

Afsana Khan shares pic with Sidhu Moose Wala.

On Tuesday, Sidhu's family took his body home for the last rites from the Mansa Civil Hospital, which will be held at his native village in Punjab. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack and were taken to hospital.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Goldy is a close aide of Lawrence, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.