Afsana Khan of Bigg Boss 15 fame ties the knot with Saajz, sings and grooves at the wedding. See pics

Singer and Bigg Boss 15 participant Afsana Khan tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh on Saturday. Several other Bigg Boss participants like Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Yuvika Chaudhary attended her wedding.

Afsana shared two sets of pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “our happily ever after begins now. #afsaajz.” In one set, she is seen in a pink lehenga while the groom is in a blue sherwani. He is seen planting a kiss on her cheek in one of the pics.

In another set, while she turned a bride in an orange lehenga and heavy jewellery, groom Saajz joined her in a sequined white sherwani and orange turban.

Afsana also re-posted several wedding videos on her Instagram Stories. She is seen walking the aisle in pink, in the company of her girl gang under a sheet of flowers. Many other videos show her singing on stage with full enthusiasm. She is also seen dancing with the guests in other videos. Afsana Khan danced and sang at her wedding. Rashami Desai shared a picture with Afsana Khan and Saajz.

Rashami Desai took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Afsana singing on stage while the groom enjoys the moment. She wrote, "Congratulations @itsafsanakhan wish you happiness together."

A video from her mehendi ceremony also shows Afsana doing the kaleera-dropping ceremony. She is seen rubbing off her kaleeras over her friends as per popular culture according to which the one who gets the kaleeras is the next one to get married. Rakhi Sawant is seen asking Afsana to drop it on her head.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan grooves with Rakhi Sawant at her mehendi, Himanshi Khurana also attends

Afsana and Saajz recently released a new song Behri Duniya. It is sung by the couple and features Nikki Tamboli. Afsana is best known for songs such as Titlyaan, Kamaal Karte Ho and Jooda. Saajz had sung as well as featured in the song, Allah Khair Kare, along with Himanshi Khurana.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON