Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his 76th birthday. See pics

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar turns 76 on Sunday and good wishes are pouring in. On his big day, his family members and other industry friends wished him a happy birthday.

Javed's wife, actor Shabana Azmi shared a picture of the 22nd edition of his book of poems, Tarkash, on Twitter. "Congratulations ⁦@Javedakhtarjadu on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash . Thats a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan ⁦@FarOutAkhtar," she wrote in her post.

Farhan Akhtar shared a childhood picture of himself with his father. "Happy birthday Pa. Love you. @jaduakhtar," he wrote.

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Javed on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday Javed saab. I miss out meetings and long conversations about cinema and life. Here's wishing you the best, best year and I truly hope to see you very soon."

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared heartfelt wishes for him. " Sharing two pictures with him on Twitter, Anil wrote, "When I thought I couldn't do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you! Happy Birthday @Javedakhtarjadu."

Divya Dutta also shared a photo with him and wrote, "Janmadin mubarak @Javedakhtarjadu saab! Dher saara pyaar (Happy birthday Javed Akhtar saab! Lots of love)."

Earlier, talking to Hindustan Times about his birthday, he had said, "When people ask me to cut a cake, I feel awkward as I hadn’t as a kid. Birthday ek rasm hai. Mohobbat hai, toh dost aa jaate hain (Birthday is a ritual. If people love you, they come over). If you are born in a well-to-do family where parents enjoy celebrating birthdays, you feel different but humne toh dekha nahin tha (I never saw it). Poor kids don’t celebrate birthdays and I started doing so only after growing up." He added that there won’t be a party this time. “I won’t be doing anything and I doubt anyone will turn up, especially due to Covid,” he said

