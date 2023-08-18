‘Fly high Ra’: Tributes pour in as Atlanta rapper Young Capone, 35, is found dead after going missing in Chicago

Rapper Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, is reportedly dead after going missing last month. News surfaced recently that the 35-year-old Atlanta rapper was last seen in Chicago before his disappearance.

Young’s publicist Aleesha Carter confirmed his death on Instagram. “This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP,” her post reads. A cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Young was born Rodriguez Smith and became popular in Atlanta's underground hip-hop scene in the mid-2000s. He notably worked with stars like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri. He eventually went on to earn a record deal with Daz’s So So Def label, following which he released his famous track, ‘Lights, Camera, Action,’ in 2006.

Young went to change his name to Dopeboy Ra, before which he shared two mixtapes – ‘Look Who’s Back’ in 2010 and ‘Paper and Politics’ in 2011. Young collaborated with T.I.'s Hustle Gang, and was notably featured in ‘We Want Smoke,’ the collective's 2017 album. He shared his project ‘SlumMade 2.0’ in December last year.

‘Fly high Ra’

Tributes poured in on social media after Young’s death. Former Market Manager at Atlanta Falcons, Javi' Lewis, wrote on Facebook, “This was our first video shoot ever. Access granted. Making Of I’m Hot by Young Capone aka Rara bka we stayed up all night in PDE at my mom's house and I ended up getting food poisoning from KFC on Bouldercrest so I was sick to my stomach. Rara had just had my Goddaughter and I was holding her almost the entire shoot. It's crazy we were only 17 years old.”

Another acquaintance of Young, Brandy Hambrick, wrote, “I met you when we were label mates and you were “Young Capone”. Forever one of the dopest MC’s in the South. You never got your just due and that’s fxckin wit me. Last I seen you was 5years ago when we took this pic. I heard you were missing a few days ago. I was sure that you were good anywho I love you lil bro and May you Rise In Power like the GOD that you are. Fly high Ra”.

Tip from Grand Hustle captioned a photo on Instagram, “”"Deeply saddened by the loss of an Atlanta/Trap Muzik Legend. Sending my sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.””

