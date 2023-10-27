Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G-Dragon breaks silence in alleged scandal, denies drug use: ‘Will actively cooperate with police investigations’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 27, 2023 07:22 AM IST

G-Dragon has been reportedly booked for alleged drug charges. Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was booked as well but in a different drug case, as per reports.

Former BIGBANG rapper G-Dragon has issued an official statement for the first time after his name popped up in connection with an alleged drug case. Reportedly, he has been booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police for drug-related charges. However, G-Dragon has denied allegations of drug use in the statement, released by his attorney. Also read: BTS' agency breaks silence, reacts to rumours amid ongoing drug scandal

G-Dragon reacts to allegations

Former BIGBANG member G-Dragon was booked by Incheon Police.

Soompi quoted his statement, "This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon’s given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc.. that was recently revealed in the media.

However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently."

G-Dragon booked by police

Previously a report of Soompi claimed that Police were not able to ‘reveal concrete details’ as the drug case is currently under investigation. It also mentioned that G-Dragon's alleged drug case has ‘no connection’ with the ongoing drug scandal involving Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun.

Controversy in Korean entertainment industry

Reportedly, many more celebrities are under the scanner of the police on drug charges. It is believed that some of these celebrities have been booked too while more action will be taken by the authorities. This also caused rumours of BTS being involved in the matter as well.

However, BTS' agency BigHit Music recently issued a statement and clarified that the boy group is not a part of the ongoing investigation. Their statement read, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest. We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumours.”

Besides BTS, LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, and singer-songwriter Park Sun Joo were also rumoured to be involved in the related case. Their agencies too denied the speculations of any involvement with drugs.

Topics
k-pop k-drama seoul south korea
