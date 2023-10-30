G-Dragon’s lawyer shares update on his drug-related charges, says rapper 'will actively cooperate with' tests

The advisory counsel of G-Dragon has said that the former BIGBANG rapper 'expressed his intent for voluntary attendance and his intent to actively cooperate with the investigation'. Quoting Kwon Ji Yong aka G-Dragon's lawyer Kim Soo Hyun, Sooompi reported, that he 'stated to the police that he will actively cooperate' with the tests. (Also Read | G-Dragon breaks silence in alleged scandal, denies drug use)

G-Dragon's lawyer shares update

G-Dragon had been reportedly booked on drug-related charges.

Lawyer Kim Soo Hyun shared an update on Monday, "This is Kwon Ji Yong’s (G-Dragon’s) advisory counsel, lawyer Kim Soo Hyun of K1 Chamber LLP. As clearly revealed already, is is not true that Kwon Ji Yong used drugs. Regarding this, Kwon Ji Yong appointed a lawyer and submitted a statement of intent for voluntary attendance to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit of the Regional Investigation Department with the appointed lawyer this morning."

G-Dragon sought ‘voluntary attendance’

He also added, "Through the statement of intent for voluntary attendance and a written opinion of counsel, Kwon Ji Yong expressed his intent for voluntary attendance and his intent to actively cooperate with the investigation, and in order to resolve the false accusations as quickly as possible through a rapid investigation process to reveal the truth, he stated to the police that he will actively cooperate with the hair follicle test and urine test. His schedule for voluntary attendance is currently being discussed."

‘Strong legal action against’

"Recent speculative false reports and YouTube videos regarding this case such as the appointment of a lawyer who is a former constitutional judge and an excessively high lawyer payment are being released thoughtlessly, but we clearly reveal that these are not true at all, and we will take strong legal action against these types of speculative reports for the circulation of false information and defamation," concluded the statement.

About G-Dragon's statement

Last week, it was reported that G-Dragon had been booked by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on drug-related charges. A few days later, G-Dragon released a statement through his legal representative. Soompi quoted his statement, "This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon’s given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs."

It added, "Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc.. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently."

