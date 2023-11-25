G-Dragon's name cleared: drug suspicions officially dropped, ‘no further identification required’: Report

G-Dragon has ultimately cleared himself of drug-related charges involving popular industry personalities after a lengthy lawsuit. Following accusations of drug use, the BIGBANG member's most recent test came back negative. There were no more reports about G-Dragon's hair color when JTBC revealed on November 24 that the National Forensic Service had found that he had not used hair dye. The K-pop star recently stated that he will take strong legal action against posts that are harmful. To confirm this course of action, his attorney later released an official statement.

G-Dragon's Drug suspicions dismissed

G Dragon

October through November marked a distressing period for renowned Korean celebrities like G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong) and Lee Sun Gyun. In the past, G-Dragon cleared the thorough drug tests conducted on his hair, nails, and toenails. In response to this result, the police launched a second investigation with the National Forensic Service to find out if G-Dragon had lately bleached or dyed his hair to tamper with the incident. The results of the investigation that came next validated G-Dragon's original claim, which was that he hadn't recently dyed or bleached his hair. And now, as per the Korean media source, the police have officially dropped charges against the Bang Bang Bang singer. As per JTBC, the police reportedly told media "We are not considering further identification of G-Dragon."

G-Dragon’s drug case update

As the star has apparently been cleared of any wrongdoing in the issue, G-Dragon's fans can finally sleep easy. This isn't the first time a BIGBANG member has faced controversy. In 2011, upon Bigbang's return from a prolonged break, G-Dragon became entangled in a drug case in Japan. Despite a negative urine test result, marijuana traces were detected through a hair test. The artist admitted to taking marijuana, although he denied being aware that it was included and mistook it for a regular cigarette in his intoxicated state.

For the unversed, Actor Lee Sun Kyun (known for his roles in Parasite) is under investigation for allegedly using illegal drugs, according to confirmation released on October 20. After that, on October 25, reports circulated that BIGBANG member G-Dragon was involved in a drug case as well.

