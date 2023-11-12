Bigbang's G-Dragon: 6 High-profile controversies overshadowing his K-pop legacy; drugs to troubled relationships

G-Dragon, a member of one of South Korea’s most powerful K-pop groups Bigbang, is the name credited for bringing the Hallyu wave to the doorsteps. When talking about the kings of the K-pop industry, his name stands as huge as the legends in the music world. His status is, nevertheless, intrinsically tied to a number of controversies and scandals, which makes him a debatable figure. Often labeled as the troublemaker, G-Dragon aka Kwon Ji Yong, somehow manages to grab eyeballs, whether it's his personal life, connections to prominent figures in the industry, or the recent drug scandal. Here are six times, he stirred controversy which made a lot of headlines. G Dragon

G-Dragon 2023 drug controversy

The recent drug controversy of G-Dragon has shocked the entire nation. Similar charges were brought against Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyung prior to this, but it's important to note that the facts of each case are different. After his name made it to the headlines, G-Dragon willingly showed up for questioning at the Narcotics Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency last week, and he even brought samples. Tension, however, increased when reports circulated that G-Dragon altered the evidence by shaving off all of his body hair. But the vocalist immediately refuted these accusations.

G-Dragon’s marijuana case in 2011

In 2011, following Bigbang's return from an extended hiatus, G-Dragon got embroiled in a drug case in Japan. By then, Bigbang had firmly established YG Entertainment as an industry powerhouse, with its artists soaring stardom. However, as marijuana is illegal in South Korea, this incident landed G-Dragon in deep trouble. Although G-Dragon's urine test came out negative, a hair test indicated the presence of marijuana. As the problem escalated, the Bang Bang Bang singer, accepted that he smoked marijuana but asserted that he was unaware of its presence. In his intoxicated state, he mistakenly believed it to be regular cigarettes.

G-Dragon’s military controversy

The former member of YG Entertainment faced yet another major controversy during his military enlistment. Every boy in South Korea is required by law to enlist in the military after reaching the appropriate age. He was accused of delaying his military enrollment. G-Dragon was accused for abusing his position to hold up his enlistment. However, South Korean legislation allows those pursuing higher education to postpone their enlistment for a while. Between 2009 and 2016, G-Dragon was able to put off serving in the military by focusing on finishing his degree.

Preferential Treatment Controversy

Not long after the K-pop star enlisted in the military, Dispatch, a well-known K-media source, accused him of getting special treatment. The officials rejected these accusations in spite of the proof that was presented during the course of time.

G-Dragon’s relationship controversy with Blackpink’s Jennie

Although the Bad Boy singer has always grabbed eyeballs for his dating scandal, the one rumored with Blackpink member Jennie caused an uproar among fans. Both Blinks and V.I.P. were left divided on the internet. His dating rumors swirled around every woman, including Japanese models, popular girl group members, and even the granddaughter of a chaebol family, who was seen with him. However, G-Dragon has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationship with any of them.

G-Dragon’s Plagiarism controversy

G-Dragon also faced several plagiarism issues in the past. His songs have occasionally faced accusations of bearing a striking resemblance to other tracks, and similarly, there have been allegations that some songs were copied from his. In 2010, Sony Music highlighted similarities between G-Dragon's Heartbreaker and Flo Rida's Right Round. Later, they also claimed that the K-pop idol’s Butterfly song looked similar to Oasis's She's Electric.