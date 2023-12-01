Goblin's Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho chosen as Global Ambassadors for the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has chosen Minho from SHINee and renowned K-drama star Lee Dong Wook to serve as the first Global Ambassadors for ‘OlympicTM Friends.’ The Republic of Korea's Gangwon province will host the 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games. Gangwon 2024 seeks to give young people a stage on which to celebrate peace and unity via sports, building a common goal for a brighter future.

Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho to represent 2024 Olympics as Global Ambassadors

The International Olympic Committee has released an update as of December 1st, Korean Standard Time. The 'OlympicTM Friends' program enlists celebrities in the public sphere to promote Olympic values. Celebrity actor Lee Dong Wook, known for roles in K-dramas such as Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Hotel King, My Girl, and others, was named the honorary brand ambassador for the '2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics earlier.

In the past, SHINee's Minho, recognized as one of the top-selling K-pop artists, gained immense popularity during the Dream Team era. Universally acknowledged by K-pop fans as an exceptional athlete, his selection as a representative for the Olympics is considered an excellent decision. Minho has a reputation for endorsing a range of international, regional, and national sports organizations and events.

Lee Dong Wook and Minho are set to launch promotional activities for the upcoming event in December. As per the announcement, both celebrities are wholeheartedly committed to supporting the dreams and aspirations of young athletes worldwide for the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.

More on 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics

The first-ever Asian Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) as per the official website, are intended to carry on the Olympic tradition by providing more opportunities for youth to participate in a variety of events leading up to, during, and following the Games. The '2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics' are slated to take place from January 19 to February 1, 2024.