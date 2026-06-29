JAY B on planting new roots with album TR.EE, Layback and overcoming creative blocks | Exclusive

There is a certain charm when an artist no longer feels the need to prove themselves and instead chooses to simply tell their story. For Lim Jae Beom, better known as JAY B, that confidence forms the heart of his third mini-album, TR.EE. Also known as the leader of one of the most popular K-pop groups GOT7, JAY B has also built his own identity through Def. and now heads his label 528Hz. On this album, he steps away from high-energy spectacle to embrace a collection of songs rooted to reflect his growth and the beauty of taking life at its own pace.

Concept photo of JAY B.(528hz)

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While his first full-length album, Archive 1: Road Runner, thrived on momentum and performance, TR.EE settles into a softer R&B sound. Inspired by the image of a tree, it reflects on how people grow stronger with time, even as life pushes and pulls them in different directions.

Although the album explores deeply personal themes, JAY B says that releasing it never felt daunting. "I feel good and comfortable now that the album has been released," he says during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. "Rather than feeling like I finally released something I wanted to put out, it feels closer to putting out a story that I knew I had to tell someday. Honestly, I don't think it was a project that required as much courage as people might think. I thought of this album not so much as my own story, but as a book that I created—so I think I felt more excitement than courage."

Watch exclusive interview of JAY B on Hindustan Times

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{{^usCountry}} Building the story from the roots up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Building the story from the roots up {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Listening to TR.EE feels a bit like watching a film in reverse. JAY B deliberately structured the tracklist to mimic the anatomy of a tree, but turned it completely upside down. We begin at the very end of the branches with the gentle comfort of ‘Hold onto My Back’ aka the fruit, and slowly trace our way down to the acoustic, grounded closer ‘We’ meaning the roots hidden in the dark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Listening to TR.EE feels a bit like watching a film in reverse. JAY B deliberately structured the tracklist to mimic the anatomy of a tree, but turned it completely upside down. We begin at the very end of the branches with the gentle comfort of ‘Hold onto My Back’ aka the fruit, and slowly trace our way down to the acoustic, grounded closer ‘We’ meaning the roots hidden in the dark. {{/usCountry}}

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For JAY B, getting that flow right wasn't just a post-production afterthought—it was the core of the project. "I really love putting an album together," he explains, his passion for sequencing obvious. "The order of the tracks is vital, and the connectivity of the story is something I think about constantly. I wondered what it would look like to map out a story that blooms like a tree, and that’s how it came to life."

Built on lush R&B textures, soft piano chords, and analog warmth, the songs tackle intimacy and distance without any frantic, over-engineered hooks. JAY B seems to be documenting the subtle shifts that happen when two lives intertwine.

The challenge behind Layback

‘Layback’ is the track that best highlights the shift JAY B wanted to make with this project. It’s an intricate piece of R&B that relies heavily on a high vocal register and subtle emotional delivery. While fans are used to his falsetto, JAY B is quick to demystify the work that goes into making it sound so smooth.

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"It pushes right to the top of my vocal range," he notes. "When you factor in a live stage, it becomes an entirely different challenge. Trying to dance and sing that high simultaneously just leaves you completely out of breath."

Beyond the physical stamina, the track features a stylistic curveball that still tests him. "Watch out for the second verse," he smiles. “The melody line dips into this very specific, laid-back jazz groove. Nailing that exact vibe and texture without losing the momentum of the song was incredibly tricky. Even though it's my own creation, it’s a section that still challenges me every single time.”

Finding balance outside the studio

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JAY B has spent years obsessing over every detail of his music. But somewhere along the way, he realised that creativity also means knowing when to stop thinking and simply step away. These days, his reset button is surprisingly simple. "I think going outside, getting some sunlight, and going for a run helps," he says.

It wasn't always his way of coping. Earlier, he admits, he would often sleep through difficult periods until he realised he was only putting off what he needed to confront. "In the past, I used to sleep a lot, but at some point, it started to feel like I was avoiding reality. I thought I shouldn't keep doing that, so I came to think that I needed to face things directly. So when that happens, I exercise and try to sweat a lot. Then I feel better. Especially while running, I tend to think about many different things. I think my thoughts become more organized while I'm moving."

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That shift in perspective naturally found its way into TR.EE as well. Unlike Archive 1: Road Runner, which leaned into performance-heavy music, this album gave him space to slow down and explore R&B in a way he hadn't before.

"I just thought it would be good to express things in this way for this album. If the full-length album was a continuation of the performance-focused music I had been doing up until now, this time I wanted to move toward a more R&B mood. With this album, I spent time thinking about ways to express R&B in a more diverse way. I wanted to show that it can be expressed like this as well," the singer-songwriter adds.

Who the hell is JAY B?

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Years ago, JAY B posed a question through his song 'Crash': "Who the hell is JAY B?" At the time, it reflected the uncertainty of figuring out who he was beyond the stage name, the expectations and the spotlight.

Today, his answer is much simpler. "There is a free side of me," he says. "There are also unexpected sides of me."

That sense of freedom runs through TR.EE. Instead of making a loud statement, the album is content to sit with quieter emotions. It moves through love, distance, comfort and companionship without forcing neat conclusions. Like the tree that inspired it, the record reminds listeners that growth isn't always obvious. Sometimes it happens slowly, one season at a time.

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