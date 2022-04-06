Grammy winner Falguni Shah: AR Rahman told he’s happy and proud of me

Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah, who won the Grammy for Best Children’s Music Album for her album, A Colourful World, tells us that “it was a surreal” experience for her. Speaking to us from the US, she says, “I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ My jaw dropped and it stayed like that for 30 seconds (laughs). It was such an ecstatic moment for me.”

And a phone call from music maestro AR Rahman added even more joy to the already happy occasion. Shah and Rahman had previously worked together on the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). Shah shares, “I couldn’t speak to him (at the ceremony) as I didn’t have access to go to the audience. The nominees were asked to sit in a particular section, and Rahman was in a different section. But we spoke over the phone. He told me, ‘Congratulations! I’m so happy and proud of you!’”

Although inclusivity is the buzzword on global platforms these days, the artiste praises the awards for focusing on recognising talent rather than jumping on the bandwagon. Shah says, “I feel so lucky that I was given the award for my work instead of where I come from; it didn’t matter whether I’m an Indian or brown-skinned. It’s all about excellence in music, and that has always been the motto of the Recording Academy.”

Going forward, she wants to start a trend to encourage lyricists and melody makers to begin writing songs for children. “In the first six years, we need set the right foundation for them (children). They need to be better citizens when they grow up,” concludes the musician, who is popularly known as Falu.