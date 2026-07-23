Grammy-nominated singer Nivea reveals leukemia diagnosis, says 'everything is going great so far'

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea has revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, sharing that she is undergoing treatment and remains optimistic about her recovery.

Born Nivea B. Hamilton, the singer rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits including 'Don't Mess With My Man,' 'Okay,' and 'Laundromat.' (via X)

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The 44-year-old singer made the announcement during a recent appearance on Cadillac Chronicles, where she reflected on her health journey and the perspective it has given her.

Cancer diagnosis

Speaking about what she is most grateful for, Nivea disclosed that she has been battling leukemia.

"First of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. I'm so grateful to God. I've been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far, and I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen!" she said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The singer did not specify which type of leukemia she has been diagnosed with.

According to the Mayo Clinic, leukemia is a cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and lymphatic system.

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Nivea said the diagnosis has changed the way she looks at life and made gratitude a daily practice. "I'm very grateful for life," she said. "It's so cliché to say you don't know the time nor the hour, but it's true. It helped me put a lot of things in perspective. I live in gratitude, religiously. I'm just grateful for everything."

Despite her diagnosis, the singer said she has returned to music and is pursuing another longtime passion.

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"I'm definitely back into my music, and I'm going to school for audio engineering. I've always wanted to learn how to engineer and mix," she said. She added that she is also focused on "loving on my children" and embracing every opportunity that comes her way.

Also Read: Lionel Richie breaks his silence on the frightening mid-concert medical emergency that landed him in the hospital

Who is Nivea?

Born Nivea B. Hamilton, the singer rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits including "Don't Mess With My Man," "Okay," and "Laundromat." She also featured on Mystikal's hit "Danger (Been So Long)."

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Her biggest commercial success, "Don't Mess With My Man," earned her a Grammy nomination and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2002.

Nivea was previously married to producer The-Dream, with whom she shares three children. She also has a son with rapper Lil Wayne, to whom she was once engaged.

Following the release of the interview, fans and fellow artists flooded social media with messages of support. Rapper Rasheeda commented, "My girl," while Nivea responded to well-wishers, writing, "Thank yall SO much for all the love wow!!!"

Although she has not shared further details about her diagnosis or treatment plan, Nivea said she is confident that her recovery will continue to progress.