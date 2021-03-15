Grammys: Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, thanks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift made history at the recently concluded Grammy awards. The singer bagged the Album of the Year award for her album Folklore at the ceremony and became the first woman to win the category thrice. An excited Taylor took to the stage and thanked a number of people in her acceptance speech, including her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The singer has been extremely private about her relationship with the British actor. However, she did not shy away from giving him a much-deserved shoutout while accepting the Grammy award. "I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said. Taylor had previously confirmed in Folklore: the long pond studio sessions, that Joe contributed to the album under the pseudonym William Bowery.

The Willow singer thanked Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actor Blake Lively, who is one of Taylor's closest friends. "I want to thank—I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds] who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write but mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honoured we are forever by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much," she said.

Taylor was nominated in six categories this year, including Best Song, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Taylor's second album Evermore will be eligible for Grammys next year.