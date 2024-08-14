 Guru Randhawa announces dates for Moon Rise India tour - Hindustan Times
Guru Randhawa announces dates for Moon Rise India tour

ANI |
Aug 14, 2024 07:43 AM IST

Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to enthral the audience with his Moon Rise tour.

There's great news for music lovers out there in India. Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to enthral you with his Moon Rise tour. As per the information provided by his team, Guru will perform over 10 cities in three months.

Guru Randhawa announces Moon Rise India tour
Guru Randhawa announces Moon Rise India tour

Kicking off in Indore on October 19, the highly anticipated tour will continue to Patna on October 26, Jaipur on November 9, Lucknow on November 10, Delhi NCR on November 16, Kolkata on November 23, Hyderabad on November 29, Nashik on December 7, Pune on December 8, and conclude in Dehradun on December 21.

Excited about it, Guru said, "The Moon Rise tour is a special one for me. It's all about reconnecting with my fans across India and bringing the energy of my music to every corner of the country. I can't wait to see everyone, and we're going to make this unforgettable!"

Meanwhile, Guru is also busy exploring acting. Earlier this year he made his acting debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

Speaking with ANI, Guru revealed how he finally decided to step into acting. The Patola singer said, "I have watched so many movies and I felt like I can now take this responsibility to reach audience with something, which is promising, shows hardwork and efforts. And with the great script. When I decided to do acting, then I took some workshops. When we got Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, me and Saiee did workshops. There is a similarity in singing, acting and dancing, that's 'Sur'. Now this role proposed to me in this film, nobody can do better than me, this particular role because now I have done it."

News / Entertainment / Music / Guru Randhawa announces dates for Moon Rise India tour
© 2024 HindustanTimes
