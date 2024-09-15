Hailey Bieber shares pics as she and Justin Bieber celebrate sixth wedding anniversary after welcoming first child

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are celebrating a significant milestone in their lives, marking their sixth wedding anniversary just weeks after welcoming their first child. (Also Read | Justin Bieber on 'diaper duty’ with wife Hailey: He is ‘facetiming everyone’ bragging about his baby boy) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married on September 14, 2018.(Instagram)

The couple's anniversary on September 14 was particularly special, as it was their first since becoming parents to their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In a heartfelt tribute to their relationship and recent life changes, Hailey Bieber, 27, shared a series of romantic photographs on her Instagram Stories.

The images featured gold balloons emblazoned with "Love you," pink candles nestled among a bed of flowers, and a softly blurred photo of Hailey and Justin sharing a kiss. The caption read simply, "6 years," accompanied by a white heart and engagement ring emoji. Hailey added, "Love you baby" to express her affection.

The couple's journey began with a surprise engagement during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018, followed by a courthouse wedding in New York City on September 14, 2018.

They celebrated again in a larger ceremony in South Carolina with family and friends a year later. This year, they renewed their vows in a private ceremony in Hawaii, which also served as an announcement of Hailey's pregnancy.

Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a touching Instagram post on August 23, featuring a close-up of Hailey holding their baby's tiny foot.

Justin captioned the post, "WELCOME HOME," a sentiment echoed by his mother, Pattie Mallette, who wrote on Instagram Stories, "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you Lord. What a miracle!"

Pattie also celebrated the news with a tweet, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!" Justin's father, Jeremy Jack Bieber, expressed his joy with a simple but poignant "Papa" on X (formerly Twitter).

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, also offered his congratulations, stating, "Amen. Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family."

The name Jack Blues Bieber appears to be a nod to Justin's father, reflecting a personal tribute within their growing family, according to E! news.