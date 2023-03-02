Hailey Bieber slammed for posting on Justin Bieber's bday amid Selena Gomez feud

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to wish husband Justin Bieber on his 29th birthday. She posted some PDA-filled pictures with Justin where the two can be seen embracing each other. Many users didn't seem to warm up to Hailey's post amid the recent eyebrow-feud involving her, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, and proceeded to leave unflattering comments on the post. (Also read: Selena Gomez adds fuel to feud with Hailey Bieber; likes ‘mean girls' Hailey videos, supports BFF Taylor Swift)

Hailey posted a couple of pictures to wish Justin on his birthday on her Instagram. In the first picture, Justin can be seen in a pink beanie as Hailey is giving him a kiss. In another picture, both Hailey and Justin are seen all-cozied up, as Justin kisses her hair. "29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love (star emoticon)" she captioned the post.

Even as Hailey posted a sweet message for Justin, many users were not interested in leaving behind the recent drama surrounding Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, in which both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were involved. Hailey was accused of teaming up against Selena Gomez and bullying her unnecessarily. Since the drama unfolded last week, both Hailey and Kylie have collectively lost 800k followers on Instagram. On Hailey's post, there were many negative comments too. A comment read, "I forgot to unfollow (laughing and bye emoticon)", while another read, "thank you for the unfollow reminder." A user wrote, "Mean girls 3 cast:. Kylie Jenner as Regina George. Hailey Bieber as Gretchen Wieners. Kendall Jenner as Karen Smith," alluding to the recent eyebrow-controversy involving Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, another comment read, "She posts this for him, yet he didn’t even speak out publicly to defend her."

Many users also slammed Hailey for posting pictures of the singer on Instagram when she should be concerned about his health. Justin Bieber recently cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice European tour after several postponements, according to reports by LA Times. "We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when purchasing. Please note that this process can take up to 10 working days to complete," read the official statement.

