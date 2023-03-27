Hailey Bieber steps out with Justin Bieber on a brunch date amid Selena Gomez drama

After speaking out on the Selena Gomez feud rumours last week, Hailey Bieber was seen on a brunch date with Justin Bieber on Sunday in L.A. The married couple was also spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss while making an exit later from the restaurant Great White on Sunday afternoon in West Hollywood, Calif. (Also read: Hailey Bieber shares note after Selena Gomez's clarification post: 'Need to be more thoughtful about what we say')

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a brunch date together.

Hailey recently made a detailed clarification on her Instagram after she contacted Selena Gomez about all the death threats she has been getting post the eyebrow controversy. Hailey wrote that she will be more thoughtful about what she posts online. “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Amid all of this drama, Hailey Bieber was spotted with Justin Bieber for a Sunday brunch date in L.A. According to the report by Just Jared, the couple was seen enjoying the weather on Sunday as they were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss while exiting the restaurant Great White in West Hollywood, Calif. This marks the couple's first appearance after Hailey broke her silence on the ongoing situation between her and her husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The beef between Hailey and Selena dates back to 2018 when Hailey got engaged to Justin Bieber just months after he ended his relationship with Selena, whom he dated on and off for eight years.

The recent feud between Hailey and Selena started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the singer online with her Instagram Stories. Several people assumed that she was being mean to Selena unnecessarily. Users dug up old videos and made assumptions about their alleged fight. Selena then urged her fans to stop with the negativity and bullying, and asserted that this isn't what she stands for.

