Happy birthday BTS' V: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook tease their 'love' with unseen pics, see his reaction

BTS singer V celebrated his birthday on Thursday. His fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook wish him with notes and pictures. 
Published on Dec 30, 2021 06:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS singer V turned 26 (international age) on Thursday. While the fans left no stone unturned to make the day memorable for him, his fellow BTS members took this opportunity to tease V on the occasion. 

As per tradition, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook took to various social media platforms to wish V on his birthday. While they each chose a different wish for him, most members addressed him as their ‘love’ and ‘bro’. 

BTS leader RM wished V on Twitter with a candid picture of the singer sipping on a cold drink. “My love Happy birthday bro. #RM #TaeTaeHappyBday,” he wrote. Translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, Jimin shared a picture of V with a funny expression on his face and wrote, “My love Happy Birthday bro. #JIMIN #TaeTaeHappyBday.” 

BTS singer Jimin wishes V on his birthday.
“Happy birthday Taehyungah.. since I'm currently quarantining, I'm only sending my heart~ (thoughts/feelings) #TaehyungHappyBday #ItsSUGAHyung #SpendAHappyDay,” Suga wished on Twitter. 

J-Hope then hunted his photo drive to pull out some of the best photos of V. The pictures, ranging from BTS' first Bon Voyage to their recent visit to the United Nation General Assembly, were shared on different platforms. On Twitter, J-Hope shared the pictures and wrote a similar message as RM and Jimin. 

BTS member J-Hope wishes V on his birthday. 
On BTS singer V's birthday, J-Hope shares a bunch of pics. 

“My love Happy birthday bro. #HopeFilm #BabyTaehyung #HappyBirthdayTaehyung #TaehyungHappyBday,” he wrote. While fans thought that RM and Jimin might just be copying each other, soon they sensed that it was an inside joke between the members. Jin also joined in and shared a picture of V's recent headline-making beard and wished him. 

“My bro Taehyungah Uploading the pic you asked I love you - Jin,” he tweeted. “Ah happy birthday bro,” Jin added. Jungkook shared a cropped out picture of V and wrote, “hap beoldde bbro bwi (happy birthday bro V).” 

V, after receiving all the wishes, thanked the members for their wishes on Twitter. He shared the original picture that Jungkook had cropped for the birthday wish and wrote, “Members and jwekwe (jk) thank you.” 

On the occasion of his birthday, BTS fans across the globe have been working on special birthday projects. While the Burj Khalifa played out a birthday ad, organised by a fan club in China, several ads played on billboards in India as well. 

