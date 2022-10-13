Harrdy Sandhu was told he played differently abled people in music videos for sympathy: 'I couldn't sing for 1.5 years'

Harrdy Sandhu, who delivered consecutive hit songs Soch (2013), Joker (2014), and Naa Ji Naa (2015) at the beginning of his career, has revealed that the popular numbers brought him criticism as well. The musician said some felt that he was choosing emotional subjects for the music videos of his songs just to gain sympathy, and the criticism hurt him so much that he stopped singing for a while. Also Read| Palak laughs as Harrdy’s pants fall down while dancing to Bijlee Bijlee. Watch

Harrdy Sandhu, who also sang popular dance numbers like Horrn Blow, Backbone, Naah, Kya Baat Ay, She Dance Like, and Bijlee Bijlee among others, shared that he got confident about himself after these songs also earned him success like his emotional songs. He shared that he is now able to do both kinds of songs without paying attention to the earlier criticisms.

While speaking about failures in his life, the singer told Siddharth Kannan, "Failures play the biggest role in your life, they are lessons. My life was like a world of failure. I played cricket but I feel that in the last few years of it, I didn't work hard enough. Because of that I got injured and couldn't play. There was a lesson that you shouldn't give up so easily. I have seen bad years in music also. It's not that the songs didn't work, but I was doing emotional songs and people were saying that I played a mentally challenged guy in one (Soch), deaf in the second (Joker), and I was hospitalised in the third one (Naa Ji Naa)."

He added. "I got messages that you do such songs on purpose to gain sympathy. I wasn't mature enough at that time. I took it to my heart, I couldn't sing any song for 1.5 years. Then I picked myself up, and then I started singing, and I started doing dance numbers. When they also worked, then I was happy and I felt one should not pay attention to such things."

Harrdy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2021 film 83, will be next seen in Code Name: Tiranga opposite Parineeti Chopra. The action-thriller, which also stars Sharad Kelkar and Rajit Kapur among others, is scheduled for release in theatres on October 14.

