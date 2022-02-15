Harrdy Sandhu’s pants fall down while dancing to Bijlee Bijlee. Watch how Palak Tiwari reacted

Harrdy Sandhu shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of his music video, Bijlee Bijlee, co-starring Palak Tiwari. The clip showed her bursting into laughter as his joggers fell down while dancing. However, he wore another pair of pants underneath.

Posting the video, Harrdy wrote on Instagram, “Yeh bhi hua tha (This happened too),” along with a laughing emoji. Palak commented, “How did I actually forget about this!!!” She, too, added a laughing emoji.

Fans were amused by the video as well. “@harrdysandhu can’t stop laughing, I am watching this video again and again… Your cuteness and that dance. Rocking, sir,” one wrote, while another said, “2 pyjama pehenne ke fayede (the advantages of wearing two pairs of pants) @harrdysandhu.”

One Instagram user advised Harrdy, “Belt laga lena (Wear a belt) next time.” Another quipped, “Pant gire to gire dance nahi rukna chahiye (Even if the pants fall down, the show must go on).”

Palak, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her music video debut with Bijlee Bijlee. She is currently gearing up to make her foray into Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is a horror-thriller said to be based on the sudden disappearance of an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Also see: Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor, excitedly whoop afterwards. Watch

Recently, Palak was also seen shooting for an advertisement with Varun Dhawan. A video from the sets, showing them dancing together, was leaked online.

Harrdy, meanwhile, is known for singing hit Punjabi songs such as Backbone, Naah and Kya Baat Ay. He was recently seen alongside Ranveer Singh and others in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. He played the role of cricketer Madan Lal in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail