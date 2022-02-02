Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor, excitedly whoop afterwards. Watch

A behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari from an ad shoot was shared online by fan clubs. The two danced together as a choreographer gave them instructions off-camera. In the end, he whooped in delight and she clapped.

Palak, who is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, wore a red sequined bodycon dress. Varun, meanwhile, wore a varsity jacket over a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Fans were curious to know what project Varun and Palak were shooting for. Many also showered them with compliments in the comments section of one of the posts. “Palak is completely super, heroine material,” one wrote, while another called her ‘perfect for Varun’. “They are looking so good, they will make a good pair in a movie or web series,” a third said.

Varun’s upcoming projects include Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, a film on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal.

Palak recently appeared in her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee, alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She is set to foray into films with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a horror-thriller which is said to be based on the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Earlier, director Vishal Mishra said that she aced the mahurat shot and left him impressed. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hardworking and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai,” he said in a statement.

