Harry Styles hit near the eye by an object on stage during concert, fans say ‘People need to seriously stop this.’ Watch

Harry Styles is the latest artist to have fallen prey to the dangerous trend of throwing items on stage at performers during their concert. The As It Was singer was recently performing in Vienna when an unknown object struck near his eye. The scene was caught by a fan and was shared on Twitter. (Also read: Charlie Puth begs fans ‘to stop throwing things at performers’ during concerts after Bebe Rexha incident)

Harry hit by an object on stage

Harry Styles was struck near the eye by an object on stage.

Harry was performing at Ernst Happel Stadion at Vienna, Austria, on Saturday when an unidentified object struck him on the eye. A fan, who was present at the concert, captured the moment and it quickly went viral on Twitter. Harry was seen wincing in pain as he bent over, covered his eye with his hands and then went walking off stage.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted angrily to the incident and expressed concern for Harry in the comments. “People need to stop throwing things and respect artists, like it’s getting tiring,” said one fan. Another wrote, “people are so nasty. first bebe and now harry? yall have no decorum.” A second fan said, “People need to seriously stop this s--t of throwing objects at performers man.” “The fact that this seems like a “trend” now is infuriating. Y’all are gunna take away live music from the people who actually care about the performers well being.” read another comment.

The Bebe Rexha incident

This is not the first time that an artist has been hit by an object on stage. Last month, Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone at her concert. The incident also went viral on social media from the concert, where an object struck Rexha on the left side of her head and she grabbed her face and fell to the floor. Later, Rexha took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself showcasing the cut near her eyebrows. She captioned the images with "I'm good." According to a New York Police Department statement, Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault.

Recent trend of throwing items at performers

Days later, Ava Max was slapped by a fan during her concert. The singer had tweeted about the incident and said, "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again (angry face emoticons) thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! (red heart emoticon)" Then, singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face when a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho.

Recently, Charlie Puth took to Twitter and called out these incidents. He tweeted, “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

