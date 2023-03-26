Harry Styles spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, sparks dating rumours

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted having a romantic moment in Tokyo. In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, the As It Was singer was seen kissing the model and actor, sending fans into a meltdown on the internet. (Also read: Harry Styles breaks silence on deleted Instagram Story with One Direction T-shirt: 'I guess some of us have secrets')

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a clip that was posted on Twitter by Pop Crave, Harry was seen kissing Emily standing beside a car on the road. Harry Styles was seen in a white shirt paired with a black jacket and matching pants, while Emily was spotted sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt. Harry Styles is currently in Japan as part of his Love on Tour concert series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip has gone viral on the microblogging site with over three million views within 6 hours. There were numerous comments reacting to the candid moment and expressing surprise. A comment read, "delete, a lot of people are asking you to delete, it’s triggering for so many people, there are people that are fainting and feeling sick, please i’m begging you to delete it, it’s forbidden and illegal in many countries to post something like this." Another user hilariously said, "The internet is about to get a level of annoying that I don’t think humanity is fully prepared for." Another user wrote, "now why is this the most awkward s**t i’ve ever seen in my life." A comment also read, "LEAVE HIM ALONE (crying face emoticons)"

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Harry Styles had said that he's never been in a “public” relationship and commented on the toxicity caused on social media due his pop star persona. He added, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something... It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harry's relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end last year. The pair met on the sets of Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling in October 2020 after the singer replaced actor Shia LaBeouf as the lead actor opposite Florence Pugh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON