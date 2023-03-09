Home / Entertainment / Music / Harry Styles breaks silence on deleted Instagram Story with One Direction T-shirt: 'I guess some of us have secrets'

Harry Styles breaks silence on deleted Instagram Story with One Direction T-shirt: 'I guess some of us have secrets'

Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:08 PM IST

Singer Harry Styles said that he posted the now-deleted Instagram Story with the One Direction T-shirt accidentally, while interacting with fans at a recent concert.

Harry Styles revealed on his Love on Tour concert that he posted the Instagram Story with the One Direction shirt by accident.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A few days ago, Harry Styles sent the internet into a frenzy when he posted a selfie of himself on his Instagram Stories with a One Direction T-shirt on, and then deleted it just an hour later. The Grammy-award winner has now indirectly hinted at the incident and referred that it happened by accident in his recent Love On Tour concert in Auckland, New Zealand. (Also read: Harry Styles deletes Instagram Story with One Direction shirt on, fans freak out)

On Sunday, the As It Was singer posted a selfie from the gym that showed him wearing a One Direction T-shirt with photos of his former bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne that sent fans into a meltdown. Harry then quickly deleted the story, but fans had already taken a screenshot of the story by then and uploaded it on the fan pages on Twitter. The microblogging site also trended "HE DELETED IT" on Sunday evening.

Harry was on stage interacting with a fan holding a homemade sign with a joke about having sold their cat’s leg to buy a ticket to the show. The clip that has since been shared on social media, the singer has been seen as saying, "I guess some of us have secrets. I guess some of us have secrets. Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story."

Fans reacted to the clip posted by Pop Crave on Twitter and left comments. A fan said: "idc if he posted it by accident or not but at least i got the 1d crumbs." One comment read, "I’m gonna cryyyyyy can one direction go back together plz (crying face emoticons)" while another said, "What time to be on Harry Styles close friends list on IG." Not only his fans, but also former bandmate Niall Horan got to know about the now-deleted story when a fan asked him in London this week. "Oh yeah, I've seen that. Yeah, I just got told about it," he said.

Harry recently won big at this year's Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for his album Harry's House, in addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic.

harry styles
×
Thursday, March 09, 2023
