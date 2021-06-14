Harshdeep Kaur on taking the jab: My doctor gave me go ahead

“I got my first jab,” wrote the ecstatic singer, Harshdeep Kaur, in a recent Instagram post. And now, the Dilbaro (Raazi; 2018) singer is encouraging other lactating mothers to get their shot as well! “I had a lot of apprehensions before getting the vaccine as I’m breast feeding my baby, and was concerned if there could be any adverse effects of it... since a lot of people were getting fever, head ache and body ache after taking the jab,” she says, adding, “I’m encouraging other mothers too, to take their jab at the earliest for their safety.”

She says she consulted her doctor prior who said it’s “absolutely safe”, says Kaur, elaborating, “My doctor told me to go ahead. She said it’s absolutely safe. I even consulted my son’s paediatrician and she assured that it’s safe for a lactating mother to get vaccinated. So after getting a positive response from the doctors, I was convinced!”

Kaur mentioned in her post that the vaccine is safe for lactating mothers. Ask if she thinks her decision will be able to encourage other mothers to follow suit, and she’s quick to reply: “The government has allowed it, and I’m sure that safety was considered (beforehand). Also, in other countries it’s considered safe for lactating mothers. After the go head of my doctors’ — who are the experts in their fields — I’m encouraging other mothers too, to take their jab at the earliest for their safety! There are shortages in vaccine stocks, but in Mumbai the BMC has walk-in slots for lactating mothers, which is very appreciating.”

Talk about actor Geeta Basra, who recently said that pregnant women “should not risk vaccination”, and Kaur replies: “It’s best to follow what your doctor tells you!”

The singer recently uploaded a photo her new born son, Hunar, on social media.

With star kids being under constant media glare and fans on social media, some celebrities are very protective of sharing their kids photos or getting clicked by photogs. Harshdeep recently introduced her son on social media, and says, “Every mother is very protective of her child. But, I believe that my fans and well wishers will only give blessings to my son, Hunar. That’s why I’ve shared his pictures on my social media.”

