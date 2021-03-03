Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy. She shared a picture of them together with the words 'it's a boy' and 'the adventure begins' written on it.

Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Just hours before the baby's birth, Harshdeep had shared a picture with Mankeet, with both of them in night suits. "Must catch up on some sleep before the much awaited Sleepless Nights. @mankeet_singh," she had written in caption.

Harshdeep recently attended a baby shower thrown by her friend and singer Neeti Mohan, who is also pregnant with her first child. They had shared pictures of them wearing 'mommy-to-be' sashes. They were joined at the party by their friends and family.

Harshdeep had worn a pink dress while Neeti had donned a bright yellow one. Sharing photos from the baby shower, Harshdeep had written, "Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest “Baby Shower” Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us." She had also shared picture of a cake which had 'Kaur or Singh' written on it.

She had broken the news of her pregnancy with pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She had written, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings."