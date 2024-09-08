Honey Singh calls Gulzar's Omkara song Beedi ‘misogynistic’; reacts to question on his lyrics objectifying women

Honey Singh questions Beedi lyrics

Talking about his songs being questioned over their lyrics, he said, "I don't give a s*** but I think I should answer this. Gulzar sahab likh rahe hain (Gulzar sir wrote), 'Beedi jalaile jigar se piya, jigar mein badi aag hai (Beedi song lyrics)', jigar kahan hota hai aurat ka (where is the chest)? This is misogynistic for me. 'Zuban pe laga namak ishq ka (Beedi song lyrics)', why is he talking about the tongue of a woman...Sirf main hi kyun galat hoon? Main pehle bolta nahi tha, aaj bol raha hoon yeh baatein. Main pehle jawab nahi deta tha toh log kehte thay 'easy target hai, issi ke baare mein bolo' (Why am I wrong only? I didn't say before, I'm saying now. I never replied so people said he is an easy target, lets talk about him)'."

Honey Singh on his lyrics

The singer also shared if he thinks his lyrics objectify women. "I am not objectifying women, aise thodi na hota hai (it's not that). Pehle kaise kaise gaane hote thay, woh ganon ki tarah liye jaate thay. Main Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai jaise controversial ganon ki toh baat hi nahi karta... par Honey Singh ko hi kyun gaali di jaati hai our unko aap legend bolte ho?...Modernise bhi ho rahe hain par backward bhi soch rahe hain (earlier what songs were there but they were considered as songs. I don't talk about controversial songs such as Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai… but why is Honey Singh abused and they are called legend? We are getting modernised but thinking backward)," he said.

About Beedi

Beedi was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. The song featured Bipasha Basu. The music was by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film, directed by Vishal, starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha in lead roles.

About his new album

Honey Singh recently released his new album, Glory. He collaborated with artists from Latin America, Western Europe to Indian folk singers for the album. It was out on August 26.