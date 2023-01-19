Honey Singh holds girlfriend Tina Thadani's hand as they take over LA streets; see their mushy pics

Singer Honey Singh is spending quality time with girlfriend-model Tina Thadani. The two are currently in California for their vacation. Their mushy pictures surfaced online. In the pictures, he seemed completely lost in his girlfriend as they roamed in foreign country. Honey announced his relationship with Tina three months after his divorce was finalised last year. Tina also shared her solo picture on social media handle. Many fans reacted to her photo. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh says he had to put in a lot of efforts to woo girlfriend Tina Thadani: 'I met her in Dubai')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Tina sported a long black oversized coat, kept her hair untied, and carried a small bag. She wore dark sunglasses to complete her winter look. Her boyfriend Honey Singh wore a white shirt with black jacket. He also wore pair of distressed blue jeans with beige shoes. In one of the pictures, Honey seemed completely lost as he looked into the eyes of Tina. In another loved-up picture, both of them held each other's hands as they roamed the streets of Los Angeles together. In other picture, the two talked to each other while walking down the streets. Both of them were all smiles in the pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina shared a picture of herself. She looked straight into the camera as she took her selfie in the backdrop of cars and buildings. Sharing her picture, Tina wrote, “So cold in LA (freezing emoji).” Actor Richa Ravi Sinha commented, “Most gorgeous (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the picture, one of Tina's fans wrote, “How can anyone so cute?” Another fan commented, “Absolutely gorgeous (red heart emoji).” Other wrote, “Beautiful.” A fan asked her, “Honey Singh kaise hai (How is Honey Singh)?” “You should try holding Honey's hand”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emoji on her picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Honey Singh confirmed he is dating Tina, who is a model, last year. At an event in Delhi, he addressed her as ‘meri girlfriend (my girlfriend)’ and said, "Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).”

Honey had recently spoken about how he met Tina through mutual friends in Dubai. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet. So, first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our own group of friends, due to which we couldn’t talk much”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON