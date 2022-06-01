Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
music

How KK died: Singer performed for an hour, fell sick at hotel

Singer KK died on Tuesday in Kolkata after performing for a huge crowd in Nazrul Mancha. The singer was 53 years old.
KK during his concert on Monday.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert at Nazrul Mancha in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. (Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone')

He died of a suspected heart attack, said minister Aroop Biswas. “I was told that his wife and son are rushing to Kolkata by the morning flight tomorrow. I am here to offer all possible help to the family,” said Aroop Biswas who rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.

KK was declared dead on arrival at the private CMRI hospital in Alipore around 10.45 pm. His fans and people from the music industry rushed to the hospital on hearing the news.

"It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Multiple celebrities have offered condolences at the singer's death. Karan Johar wrote, “Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent…. RIP KK… the entertainment world has lost a true artist today….Om Shanti.” Ajay Devgn wrote, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world - Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shantii.”

