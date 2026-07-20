How young musicians Noor and Khan made Aarzu a chart-topping hit, O Piya, and teamed up with Asim Azhar | Interview

Big songs don’t always come from grand studios, expensive setups or perfectly planned songwriting camps. Sometimes, they begin with something as simple as an Instagram DM. That is exactly how Noor and Khan’s story unfolded. Two musicians who had never met decided to take a chance on creating together, eventually spending six hours inside a Delhi hotel room making music. One of the songs born from that unexpected session was Aarzu, a track that went on to become a breakout moment for both artists along with Madhurxo. The song found a massive audience on social media, crossed 31 million streams across platforms including YouTube and Spotify, and earned a spot on the Billboard India Songs chart. The song debuted at No. 8 on June 27, 2026, before peaking at No. 4 on July 18.

From Aarzu to O Piya: Noor and Khan reveal their viral journey and Asim Azhar collaboration | Interview

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Now, the duo has also built he moment with O Piya, a romantic track featuring Raqib. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, producer Noor (Shivam Choraria) and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Khan opened up about the unlikely journey behind Aarzu, creating O Piya, their collaboration with Pakistani artist Asim Azhar, the changing role of AI in music, and why they believe genuine emotions will always matter more than simply following trends.

It all began with an Instagram DM

Noor still finds it funny that the collaboration almost never happened. “Funny story. I actually got in touch with Khan through Instagram. He reached out to me saying, 'Hey, I love your music and I also make music.' At first, I was very ignorant. But when I actually checked out his music, it was pretty interesting,” he recalls.

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{{^usCountry}} As luck would have it, Noor was travelling to Delhi a couple of weeks later. The two decided to meet, and what was supposed to be a casual writing session turned into something much bigger. Working out of Noor's hotel room, they spent six hours creating three songs, one of which would eventually become Aarzu. “We did a session in a hotel room where I was staying. In about six hours, we ended up making three songs. Aarzu isn't just one song—it's actually part of an EP. We made it in a random session, fine-tuned it later and put it out ourselves. It has only been upwards since then,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As luck would have it, Noor was travelling to Delhi a couple of weeks later. The two decided to meet, and what was supposed to be a casual writing session turned into something much bigger. Working out of Noor's hotel room, they spent six hours creating three songs, one of which would eventually become Aarzu. “We did a session in a hotel room where I was staying. In about six hours, we ended up making three songs. Aarzu isn't just one song—it's actually part of an EP. We made it in a random session, fine-tuned it later and put it out ourselves. It has only been upwards since then,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back, Noor believes the song connected because nothing about it felt forced. “It came out so organic and honest. It was a very experimental project for us because before this I was primarily making electronic music. It just had that domino effect naturally,” he explains.

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For Khan, even getting that first reply on Instagram felt unexpected. At the time, he was busy with his exams and had little hope that the producer would notice his message. “I wasn't expecting any replies because at that time I had my exams going on. But somehow he did reply, told me he was coming to Delhi and sent me a few demos. That's pretty much how everything started,” he says.

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The song that quietly became a phenomenon

The past few months have been a whirlwind. One moment he was finishing school, and the next he was touring the country, releasing new music and adjusting to a life that changed almost overnight. 18-year-old Khan adds, “My school just ended, now I'm on tour, we've released another song, another music video. Everything is happening all at once. It's a bit overwhelming, but I have a lot more to offer.”

The song Aarzu gained momentum on Instagram reels before turning into one of the year's biggest independent music success stories. Khan, however, says living through that success has been a completely different experience. He says, “There's nothing like what people imagine—that you're enjoying every second. It's just work. I'm enjoying the process, but it's hectic. It's overwhelming.”

Keeping songwriting simple and honest

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For Khan, songs don't begin with a hook or a catchy line. They begin with moments he's actually lived. Instead of forcing himself to write, he waits until an experience stays with him long enough to turn into music.

“I only have a few songs in my catalogue and all of them are based on experiences I've lived,” Khan explains. “I don't just wake up someday and decide to write. I pick situations I've lived through and feel like they can become a good movie or a good song.”

He says he doesn't believe in making melodies overly complicated. The simpler they are, the more likely they are to stay with listeners. He adds, “I focus a lot on melodies—something that isn't complex, something that stays in your mind even if you hear it only once. Simplicity is the key. You don't have to overcomplicate it.”

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For Noor, one of the biggest surprises was seeing such thoughtful writing come from someone so young. "When I first sat with him, I almost got an inferiority complex," he jokes. “He was 17 and I was thinking, 'Wow, this boy has something.' Even today, I'm surprised at how mature his writing is for his age.”

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Why O Piya feels different

While Aarzu captured the ache of missing someone, O Piya takes a softer route. It's less about heartbreak and more about finding comfort in the little moments that make a relationship special.

Noor laughs as he admits the song's emotional depth doesn't quite match Khan's age. “It's pretty weird because he's just 17—I'm not sure how much love he's experienced yet,” Noor jokes. “But as creative people, we can imagine situations and write. Not everything has to be completely real.”

For Noor, the song felt special from the very beginning. He says the first demo already had everything it needed. He adds, “When I heard the first demo, it instantly clicked. What eventually came out isn't very different from that first version.” In fact, he believes O Piya has some of Khan's strongest writing yet. “Personally, I love the writing on O Piya way better. It's deeper and I relate to it even more,” he asserts.

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Joining Noor and Khan on O Piya is Raqib, completing a collaboration that leans into warmth rather than grand romance. The song captures the little things that define a relationship—inside jokes, familiar conversations and the comfort of having someone who feels like home. Rooted in honest emotions and simple storytelling, it reflects the trio's signature style of making music that feels personal and relatable.

Taking a chance on a cross-border collaboration

When Aarzu started finding listeners beyond India, Noor and Khan saw an opportunity they didn't want to ignore. The growing popularity of the song across the border eventually led them to collaborate with Pakistani singer Asim Azhar on a new version of the track, a move they knew could invite mixed reactions.

"There was already a lot of traction coming from that side of the border," Noor recalls. "We thought, why not do something that pushes it even more?"

The idea made sense creatively, but the timing made them nervous. Before moving ahead, they found themselves reading news reports and wondering if the collaboration could land them in trouble. He adds, “We were digging articles thinking, ‘Can we also get into trouble?’”

In the end, they decided to follow their instincts instead of their fears. “After a point, whatever happened with Aarzu, we felt it wasn't humanly possible. There was some higher intervention pushing this. We thought, let's not second-guess the opportunity,” he said.

Looking back, Noor believes they made the right decision. The collaboration not only reached more listeners but also introduced them to someone they genuinely enjoyed working with. “Asim has been very supportive, very kind. He's pushed the song a lot," he says.

Independent music is entering a new era

For Noor, this is one of the most exciting times to be an independent artist. Technology has made it easier than ever for musicians to create, release and share their work without waiting for someone else's approval. He explains, “Now more than ever, it's accessible for anyone to put music out—good or bad. Five clicks on a computer and your song is out. There used to be gatekeepers. Labels were the only way to release music. Now anyone can do it."

But he also believes talent alone isn't enough. Building a career in music requires patience, smart decisions and financial stability, especially in an industry where success can be unpredictable. “You have to be smart about how you position yourself personally and professionally. I keep telling everyone—please secure yourself financially because you don't know whether your music will make money,” he adds.

What's playing on their playlists?

Even after spending their days making music, both artists keep their listening habits surprisingly simple. Noor says he switches off his producer brain whenever he can. “I just listen to Karan Aujla. I want to get away from analysing what everyone else is doing,” he says.

Khan, on the other hand, gravitates towards melody-first artists. “There's a lot of Drake, Hasan Raheem and Ali. Mostly melodic music. If it's good music, I'll listen,” he concludes.