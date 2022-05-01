Hrithik Roshan remembers Taz from Stereo Nation: ‘He added magic to It’s Magic'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a tweet, remembering Taz of Stereo Nation. Hrithik recalled how Taz was the voice behind his hit song It's Magic from Koi Mil Gaya. (Also read: ‘Through his Fendi glasses, I could see the kindest gaze’: Singer Deb remembers Taz)

Hrithik wrote in his tweet, “Taz added the magic, in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP.” Fans of the singer reacted to Hrithik's tweet and wrote, “Stereo Nation Taz who rocked our 90s. Will be deeply missed. Thankyou HR for recalling him in your prayers.” Another tweeted, “He was a super singer at my time. Pyar ho gya, nachege sari raat, and many more are my favourites. #RIPTaz you will be missed.”

Taz, whose real name was Tarsame Singh Saini, died on Friday at the age of 54 after a prolonged illness. The UK-based musician of Indian descent was regarded as a pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. On Saturday, a family friend had told PTI that the singer was diagnosed with hernia pre-COVID and wasn't keeping well since then. "He was diagnosed with a hernia pre-COVID but couldn't get a hospital bed during lockdown. Then he went into a coma in March, came out but never recovered. He died on Friday in hospital," the family friend said.

Taz was the lead singer of the band Stereo Nation, known for songs like Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat and Gallan Gorian. His Bollywood hits included tracks like Daroo Vich Pyar (Tum Bin), and Mujhpe to Jadoo from Race among others.

On Saturday, Abhishek Bachchan also paid a tribute to Taz on Instagram Stories. Actor Kavita Kaushik also paid tributes to the musician and tweeted, "'Thoda Daru vich pyaar mila de!' Must have rewinded the cassette 100 times and danced each time! No songs or singers today have that magic!"

