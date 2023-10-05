'I can't see!' Ed Sheeran reveals wild smoking story with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran had a memorable encounter with Snoop Dogg earlier this year, when the rapper got him so high that he couldn’t see properly.

Snoop Dogg's Cannabis experience leaves grammy-winning singer in a haze(Instagram/Snoop Dogg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer-songwriter shared the story on Conan O’Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast, which was released on Tuesday (October 3). He said that he met Snoop Dogg at a concert in Melbourne, where he was with his wife and his mother-in-law.

“I was like, ‘We gotta go!’” Ed said.

“I guess he plays in England but it’s never when I have a night off or whatever.”

Ed said that Snoop Dogg greeted his mother-in-law with “Wassup, Queen?” and that he also hung out with actor Russell Crowe, who is good friends with Snoop Dogg. He said that they had “intense smoke-offs” in the dressing room.

Snoop Dogg and Ed Sheeran's smoke-filled night (Instagram/Snoop Dogg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They’re really cool. I don’t really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they’re just blunt for blunt for blunt and I’m like, I guess at some point in the night I have to just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’ So I was having this conversation with him and I was like this is good, like a good memory. I’m having this conversation, I’m drinking my wine and he’s like, ‘Do you want some?’ And I’m like okay, now’s the time.”

Ed said that he took a few puffs and felt fine at first, but then things got out of hand.

“So I have a bit and I’m like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This feels good!’ So I have a bit more. Then I have a bit more. Then I have a bit more. Oh my God. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now!’”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can listen to the podcast clip below, as well as watch a video from the night Ed met Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is expanding his presence in the digital world, as he is one of the celebrities who will have their own AI chatbots on Facebook and Instagram.

“This isn’t just gonna be about answering queries,” said Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.

“This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”

ALSO READ| And the Diver is... 'The Masked Singer' unmasks second contestant in Season 10

The AI chatbots will only communicate via text for now, but Zuckerberg said that they will be able to speak and show their avatars by 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Snoop Dogg is also creating his own virtual reality world in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform where users can build and monetize online spaces and games. Last year, a fan paid $450,000 to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in the metaverse.