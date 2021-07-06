Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / I feel I am on the right path of life: Chahat
music

I feel I am on the right path of life: Chahat

Lucknow-girl, singer and activist, Chahat Malhotra is glad about the appreciation she has received in recent times for her songs and social work.
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Chahat Malhotra (Sourced)

Lucknow-girl, singer and activist, Chahat Malhotra is glad about the appreciation she has received in recent times for her songs and social work.

“It has been a fulfilling and rewarding journey so far. My songs, both originals and covers, doing well on YouTube, my NGO activities as well as work for Covid-19 patients during the second wave have been appreciated a lot. Now, I feel I am on the right path of life,” says the youngster.

Her songs have received millions of views.

Chahat has been learning singing since childhood and has released originals. She made an anthem seeking justice in the Noida double murder, she made a song titled ‘Sazaa’ while ‘Jeetega India’ was dedicated to frontline workers. “I have no plans to relocate to Mumbai as YouTube has given me everything that an artiste needs to reach his or her audience,” says alumna of La Martiniere Girls College.

Her NGO has been working closely for various causes related to children. “Project Parwah came into existence due a sudden urge to do something for the kids begging at traffic signals. Also, differently abled kids and other causes too are part of this organisation in a big way. As my brother is hearing impaired, I am more connected with these causes,” she further adds.

Talking about her Covid Cab service, she says, “I lost one of my close relatives as she was unable to find an ambulance or cab to carry her to hospital on time during the second wave. It was then, I worked on it and came up with a Covid Cab service which was on the road running around Lucknow carrying those in need to be rushed to hospitals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP