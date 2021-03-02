I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar

With four singles releasing in 2020 alone, singer Tulsi Kumar says that she had quite a constructive year, being fully aware of the extreme hardships the rest of the world went through. “I am trying to look at the positive side and I was very productive last year. I got into a major work groove last year itself. I found my private space and indulged in music which was awesome. I got a lot of time last year because I was stationed in one place as opposed to travelling for my gigs all over the country. And I collaborated with a lot of indie artistes which was all conceptualised and even executed during the lockdown period. So, all in all, it was quite a constructive period for me. And in 2021, the groove continues. I have a renewed zeal this year,” says the Tanhaai singer.

Kumar adds that even though live gigs have not been happening, she has kept herself busy with other things. “Things in the live scene are definitely picking up. But I have been busy with a lot of other work as well including my first gig as a host and RJ for my new show. We are all in process of getting back to normalcy,” she says.

The singer is also very happy with the number of views and likes that her singles got on streaming platforms last year. She says that everything she does is to creatively satisfy herself and to make her listeners happy. “All of us do the music that we do for our passion and for our audiences. I get up every day with a vision of doing something that satisfies me creatively and at the same time entertains my audiences. Every artiste exists because of their audience. So that’s why, I experimented with a lot of genres last year and I feel very happy about it,” says the Dus Bahane 2.0 (Baaghi 3; 2020) singer.

Kumar also admits that the number game on streaming platforms is something that she keeps track of. “I do check numbers and as much as we say that numbers don’t matter, somewhere down the line, things have boiled down to social media and everything has come down to numbers nowadays. But I only do work that creatively satisfies me. So, when you keep challenging yourself, and get the love from fans even then, that’s what makes me very happy,” she shares.

As far as the representation of female singers in the music industry is concerned, Kumar believes that the situation is much better now. “2020 was a great year for independent music and a lot of solo female tracks also released last year. I am glad that we are getting the same opportunities now, and even if not, we have our own YouTube channels now. We can do whatever we want on our channels. With the whole digital media boom, we can’t say that one has to wait for an opportunity anymore. We have multiple platforms available now, and it is just about the talent,” she signs off.