'I haven't been treated as an equal person…', Britney Spears speaks out on altercation with NBA player Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears took to social media to address the recent altercation between her and NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security team. The pop star shared her side of the story, expressing her disappointment and frustration over the incident. She clarified that she simply tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder to congratulate him and denied any aggressive behavior.

Pop singer Britney Spears (left) and Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama.(AP)

Spears emphasized that she was not sharing this to play the victim but rather to shed light on the importance of treating all people with respect. Spears wrote in her Instagram post, “No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!”

“I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f*ck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK”, she added.

Despite her outrage about the incident she also expressed her admiration for Wembanyama and stated that the incident was not his fault. She noted, “Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … shit happens !!!”

Surprising encounter turns unpleasant

Spears detailed the encounter that took place in a hotel lobby, where she recognized Wembanyama and decided to approach him. She tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention in the midst of a noisy environment. However, she claimed that his security team responded aggressively, back-handing her in the face and causing her glasses to fall off. Spears noted that she often faces swarms of fans but her security team never resorts to violence.

Taking a stand against violence

The incident, though embarrassing for Spears to share, led her to speak out against physical violence and advocate for respect towards all individuals. She acknowledged that such violence occurs too often, often behind closed doors, and expressed her support for all victims. Spears mentioned that she had not received a public apology from Wembanyama, his security, or their organization and hoped that they would take responsibility for their actions.

In her message, Spears thanked her fans for their support and expressed gratitude towards the Las Vegas PD for their assistance. She also highlighted the importance of setting an example for public figures and emphasized the need for public apologies and accountability in such situations. Meanwhile, her husband, Sam Asghari, shared his opposition to violence and defended his wife, urging the man involved to learn from the incident and change his behavior towards women.

Ongoing investigation and response

A source revealed that Spears approached Wembanyama to ask for a photo and that his security was dealing with a swarm of fans. In the midst of the chaos, Wembanyama turned around and accidentally hit Spears, causing her glasses to fall off. Wembanyama's head of security apologized to Spears, and both parties' security teams engaged in discussions.

Spears's husband, Sam Asghari, also defended her, calling for a lesson to be learned from the incident.

A police report was also filed by Spears's team, although specific details have not been disclosed yet. The incident has sparked a conversation about personal boundaries and the importance of handling encounters with respect and caution.

