I really missed going on stage, says singer-songwriter Karshni Nair

After spending the lockdown writing new songs, singer Karshni Nair is excited to perform a volley of original creations at her first event this year, while strumming away on her guitar.

“I have missed seeing people respond to the music in-person and the energy that exists when they are listening intently. I really missed the experience of going on stage and the peaceful feeling as I focus for 40 minutes solely on performing what I’ve written,” she says.

Singer-songwriter Karshni Nair

The 22-year-old musician explores the themes of fear of ageing, gender and death in her songs. She has written around 20 such songs during the pandemic. Talking about her music and what she wishes to attain, the singer-songwriter from Pune says she realised that her music talks about either “who I am or who I am trying to be”, which she termed as The Tension of Opposites. “The tension between those two things is what gives me clarity on what I must write about,” she adds.

Initially, Nair wanted her listeners to relate to her songs. But, that is not the case anymore, as she now prefers if they interpret her music to fit their own lives. She just hopes that her music provides comfort to her listeners and can give them a new perspective.

