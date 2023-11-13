‘I was heartbroken’, Slipknot's former drummer Jay Weinberg opens up after shocking split from band

American metal band Slipknot recently fired longtime drummer Jay Weinberg, who joined in 2013 following Joey Jordison's departure. On Saturday, November 11, the 33-year-old musician got candid about his exit from Slipknot. Weinberg revealed on his Instagram story, “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.” “However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home,” he added.

Slipknot parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg(Instagram/Slipknot)

Weinberg continued, “Despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.” “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world,” he concluded.

Slipknot released a statement on November 5, upon parting ways with Weinberg citing a “creative decision.” “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it,” Slipknot's statement read. “But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds,” the band added as per Billboard.

The news of Weinberg's exit from the band left Slipknot fans devastated. One X user wrote, “Jay words can’t ever make up for whatever Clown or Corey said. We will miss you, sorry this happened man.” Another said, “You have every right to be proud of the contributions you made. This is just the beginning for you. Very intrigued to see where your talent takes you next.” One more fan wrote, “You are a huge inspiration to me and many other kids growing up. Excited to hear your next music endeavour!”

